Complete list of 2017 Emmy nominations

"Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" led the the 2017 Emmy nominations with 22 nods apiece. This is the most nominations that the long-running NBC late night sketch show has ever received in a single season.

Among those receive nods were Alec Baldwin for his impression of President Donald Trump for supporting actor in a comedy series and Melissa McCarthy's take on White House spokesperson Sean Spicer for guest actress in a comedy series. "SNL" also broke its own record for the most nominations for any program ever with 231 total. Carrie Fisher received a posthumous nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for Amazon's "Catastrophe."

Here are the nominees:

FULL COVERAGE: Emmy nominations 2017 >>

Lead actress, drama

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Lead actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Susan Sarandon finally takes up a role that has followed her throughout her career. She explains why "Feud" was the right reason to do it. Susan Sarandon finally takes up a role that has followed her throughout her career. She explains why "Feud" was the right reason to do it. See more videos

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Lead actress, comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Pamela Adlon, creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," says, "It was the exact right moment" for her FX show. Pamela Adlon, creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," says, "It was the exact right moment" for her FX show. See more videos

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Supporting actor, comedy

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Supporting actress, drama

Uzo Aduba , “Orange Is The New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting actor, drama

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's" Tituss Burgess talks about the new season, paying tribute to Beyonce and more. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's" Tituss Burgess talks about the new season, paying tribute to Beyonce and more. See more videos

Variety talk

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

"Real Time With Bill Maher" (HBO)

Reality competition

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (LOGO)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

"Project Runway" (Lifetime)

Limited series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

TV movie

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

"Dolly Parton's Christ mas Of M any Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Comedy series

“Atlanta”

“black-ish"

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

MORE: Why 'Game of Thrones' didn’t receive any Emmy nominations this year

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”