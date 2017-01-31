1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing and police shooting near CNN building in Hollywood

One person is dead and three others were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon just off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 1:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, near a large entertainment hub and the CNN news headquarters in Hollywood, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people suffered injuries ranging from gunshot to stab wounds and were taken to hospitals, she said.

A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said.

The police shooting occurred at a Jack in the Box in the 6400 block Sunset Boulevard, near Ivar Avenue, according to Josh Rubenstein, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial television footage showed police taping off an area surrounding the restaurant. At least two ambulances and a half-dozen police cruisers surrounded the restaurant.

CNN correspondent Maeve Reston, a former Los Angeles Times reporter, tweeted that a person ran down Sunset Boulevard and tried to stab people outside the CNN office. The office, she said, had been placed on lock down.

She said the person was armed a knife and tried to enter a coffee shop, but a customer held the glass door shut and blocked him.

