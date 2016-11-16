This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration. Here's what's happening:
- Nancy Pelosi beats back challenger to retain House leadership post
- Trump tweets he will announce plans to leave his businesses to focus on presidency
- Trump picks Wall Street exec Steven Mnuchin to head Treasury
- Trade critic Wilbur Ross to lead Commerce department
- Romney and Trump discuss State over frog legs
Trump keeps tweeting about the New York Times. Here's what he got wrong
|Noah Bierman
Most politicians love to complain about their media coverage. (Just ask Spiro Agnew about the "nattering nabobs of negativism.") But thanks to a Twitter account and a propensity for confrontation, President-elect Donald Trump has taken it to another realm, singling out the New York Times, arguably the most establishment media brand in the world.
Trump has used media criticism to excite his supporters and insulate himself from criticism.
He started the week with a Sunday tweet:
The Times did publish an open letter to subscribers. It raised questions about whether Trump's "sheer unconventionality led us and other news outlets to underestimate his support" and asked, "What forces and strains in America drove this divisive election and outcome?"
The paper did not apologize or label its own coverage bad. In fact, it noted that it covered the race "with agility and creativity" and promised to rededicate the paper to reporting "America and the world honestly, without fear or favor."
Trump also claimed the paper's coverage of him is hurting its ability to attract subscribers.
Although the print business has been in decline as a result of larger changes in digital reader habits, the Times says its online audience, like most news organizations', has grown during the contentious election.
Trump followed up those complaints with a series of critiques on Wednesday, as the Times, like many news organizations (including the Los Angeles Times), reported turmoil on his transition team.
Trump is also mischaracterizing the paper's story, which ran in print on Wednesday.
The story said "prominent American allies were in the meantime scrambling to figure out how and when to contact Mr. Trump" and had been, at times "patched through to him in his luxury office tower with little warning."
It did not say Trump had failed to speak with foreign leaders.
It also said Trump had broken with diplomatic practice by speaking with other leaders before his first conversation with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, which historically has had a special relationship with the U.S.