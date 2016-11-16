Trump keeps tweeting about the New York Times. Here's what he got wrong

(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Most politicians love to complain about their media coverage. (Just ask Spiro Agnew about the "nattering nabobs of negativism.") But thanks to a Twitter account and a propensity for confrontation, President-elect Donald Trump has taken it to another realm, singling out the New York Times, arguably the most establishment media brand in the world. Trump has used media criticism to excite his supporters and insulate himself from criticism. He started the week with a Sunday tweet:

The Times did publish an open letter to subscribers. It raised questions about whether Trump's "sheer unconventionality led us and other news outlets to underestimate his support" and asked, "What forces and strains in America drove this divisive election and outcome?" The paper did not apologize or label its own coverage bad. In fact, it noted that it covered the race "with agility and creativity" and promised to rededicate the paper to reporting "America and the world honestly, without fear or favor." Trump also claimed the paper's coverage of him is hurting its ability to attract subscribers.

Although the print business has been in decline as a result of larger changes in digital reader habits, the Times says its online audience, like most news organizations', has grown during the contentious election. Trump followed up those complaints with a series of critiques on Wednesday, as the Times, like many news organizations (including the Los Angeles Times), reported turmoil on his transition team.