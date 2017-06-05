Essential California: Double threat to L.A.'s future: housing crisis and homeless crisis

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, June 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The crisis of our times

Times columnist Steve Lopez explores the urban crisis of our times: the ongoing trend of rents skyrocketing while wages remain stagnant. He writes of a homeless mother and son: “It’d be nice if I could tell you they were outliers, but there are now roughly 58,000 versions of their story in greater Los Angeles.” Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- Can we build our way out of this? Los Angeles Times

-- San Diego’s patron saint of the homeless. San Diego Union-Tribune

-- In the San Fernando Valley, the homeless problem is moving east to west. Daily News

Homeowners beware

Consumer groups, regulators and lawmakers are increasingly raising concerns about Property Assessed Clean Energy loan programs, which are authorized by governments but largely administered and funded by private lenders. The story of 86-year-old Ossie Hill serves as a frightening warning. She has no way of dealing with the annual payments of $5,500 for a roughly $50,000 loan she took out to fix up her home. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The PACE program was established by governments to help homeowners pay for energy-efficient appliances and projects through loans that are paid back as line items on their property tax bills. But as borrowers struggle to repay these loans, a slew of reforms are on the table. Los Angeles Times

Brown in China

Gov. Jerry Brown is touring China, and the cities he’s visiting are places that envision themselves as California sees itself — progressive and green. Brown’s meetings began Sunday in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, part of a weeklong trip hinged on his mantra of climate change collaboration. Los Angeles Times

Back to the polls

Tomorrow, voters in the 34th Congressional District could make history and shun the district’s Latino political roots in favor of an enthusiastic minority of Korean Americans who live in one end of the district. They’re hoping to propel attorney Robert Lee Ahn, 41, to victory over Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, 42. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Out in Compton: Compton residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will be their mayor. The race pits incumbent Aja Brown against stalwart Omar Bradley in a generational collision about the future of the city. Los Angeles Times

Transfers galore! The University of Southern California accepts far more transfer students than any other elite private college. In recent years, it has been actively recruiting from community colleges. For some students making this leap, it’s a major adjustment. Los Angeles Times

Get rid of Aliso: L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander wants Aliso Canyon to close after two new leaks. KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

An ominous warning: Mayor Eric Garcetti says he is worried that arrests of immigrants by federal authorities could trigger riots in Los Angeles and put police officers in danger. Los Angeles Times

A melding of cultures: After daily fasting as part of the holy month of Ramadan, dozens of local Muslims joined their Latino neighbors Saturday night in the parking lot of the new Islamic Center of Santa Ana to take part in the inaugural event of the campaign dubbed Taco Trucks at Every Mosque. Los Angeles Times

A new tactic: Lawyers for a father detained by immigration officials after dropping off his child at school are trying new legal tactics in hopes of getting his release. They want to get the decades-old misdemeanor conviction that prompted his arrest wiped from his record, believing this will strengthen his case. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Gone protesting: In a dramatic contrast to a Huntington Beach melee three months ago, about 300 Southern California supporters of President Trump marched peacefully Saturday in Fountain Valley to “make America great again.” Los Angeles Times