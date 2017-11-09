Essential California: The new fire crisis in wine country

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Nov. 9, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

New crisis in wine country

A month after wildfires ripped through Santa Rosa, a city of more than 160,000, there are debates about the fate of working-class residents and undocumented immigrants, the shortage of available housing for displaced residents that has pushed rental rates into the stratosphere, and whether the firestorm will trigger an exodus of engineers, doctors and nurses, teachers, emergency responders and agricultural workers — and with it an economic downturn. With rents surging as high as $13,000 a month in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed 3,000 Santa Rosa homes, some are not sure they will be able to afford to stay in the increasingly expensive wine country city. Los Angeles Times

Internal battle: The mental struggles facing those in the wine country disaster zone. San Francisco Chronicle

Aftermath: Concerns about the air quality a month after the fires. Press Democrat

Lost: In the wake of the fires, hundreds of pets are still looking for their owners. Sonoma News

Perspective: A Santa Rosa cartoonist’s vision of the fires. KQED

2018 or bust

Tuesday’s elections are putting more pressure on California’s GOP. The view from the suburbs is key because it points to the central problem for Republicans in 2018: Control of the House will be decided in large part in districts similar to those that retaliated against Trump on Tuesday. In California, for example, Democrats hope to win several Republican House seats in the suburbs of Los Angeles and Orange County. Los Angeles Times

On the bubble: Will these California races flip the House? Los Angeles Times

Hollywood earthquake report

Despite reports of a possible sale of 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV studios to Walt Disney Co., Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said Wednesday that his company is equipped to stay the course in a changing media landscape. “Let me be very clear — Fox does have the required scale to continue to both execute on our growth strategy and deliver increased returns to shareholders,” Murdoch said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Different ways of looking at a possible Fox-Disney merger. Wall Street Journal

What’s at play? AT&T’s proposed $85-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. is encountering stiff resistance from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is pressuring the companies to sell Time Warner’s news channel, CNN, to win approval of the deal. Los Angeles Times

Sidewalk sales

Los Angeles is preparing to legalize the familiar vendors who hawk hot dogs, ice cream and other food and goods on its sidewalks, a longtime dream of local activists. But under newly proposed regulations, vendors could still be banned near hot spots such as Dodger Stadium, Staples Center or Hollywood Boulevard. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Flying high: In just over two years, Uber says it will let commuters soar over Los Angeles' snarled traffic in flying taxis. The ride-hailing firm announced Wednesday that L.A. will be one of the first cities served by UberAir, which it says will begin ferrying passengers across the region in electric aircraft in 2020. But some major hurdles remain. Los Angeles Times

Arrest report: The three UCLA basketball players questioned over shoplifting allegations in Hangzhou, China, could face a lengthy legal limbo depending on the actions of authorities handling their case, an expert in Chinese law said Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

Meanwhile: Lonzo Ball remained as stoic as ever after the Lakers’ shootaround in Boston as he discussed his brother’s arrest in China. “I’m just trying to focus on the game,” Ball said when asked for his thoughts on hearing about the situation. Los Angeles Times

Road warrior: Here is how one Laker braves the commute from the Valley to the South Bay. Wall Street Journal

Walk through: An inside look at the modernistic new concourse serving the international terminal at LAX. The architecture is described as resembling a “rolling ocean.” Curbed Los Angeles