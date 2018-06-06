Essential California: A big surprise in the governor's race

“Before the Dodgers and Angels, the sports center in Southern California was at Beverly and Fairfax avenues. The original Farmers Market was located on the southeast corner, just south of there was Gilmore Stadium, where pro football games and midget auto races took place. Nearby was Gilmore Field, where the Hollywood Stars played minor league baseball and were owned by Bob Cobb, who owned the Brown Derby where the famous Cobb salad started. And, east of there, the Pan Pacific arena saw USC and UCLA basketball and hockey played. On the north side of Beverly sat the original Los Angeles Rams office. Conditions in those days allowed our parents to let us get on a bus in West Los Angeles and go to ball games, a two-bus ride.”