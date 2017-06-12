It may be “apprentice week” at the White House, but elsewhere it’s still about the Russia investigation. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump vs. Comey, and Where Are Those Tapes?

It’s the “cloud” that just won’t lift: Once again, the investigation into Russian interference in the election will be center stage this week. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said he wanted to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to answer questions raised during fired FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony. Meanwhile, President Trump and his supporters continued to assail Comey’s statements (except for the ones Trump says “vindicated” him). On Friday, Trump said he would be “100%” willing to testify under oath; on Sunday, a Trump defense attorney signaled the president won’t unconditionally cooperate with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. As for the possible “tapes” … stay tuned, but don’t hold your breath.

So About All the Cuban Rum and Cigars …

As Trump has done with so many Obama-era moves, he is expected to roll back parts of the historic opening with Cuba, siding with Sen. Marco Rubio and others who take a hard line on Havana. The president could announce the decision as early as this week, possibly putting a crimp in tourism to Cuba and restoring limits on the amount of rum and cigars that American travelers can bring home. Why? Don’t tell Turkey, the Philippines or Russia, but Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said “human rights” are a consideration.

-- Remember “infrastructure week”? This week at the White House, it’s all about apprenticeships. (Really.)

-- A new generation of Democrats isn’t waiting for the party to tell it what to do.

-- Dartmouth College says Trump’s nominee for a post as a powerful banking regulator misrepresented a college degree on his resume.

A Boy’s Seemingly Peaceful Death, Now Under Investigation

In 2013, the death of Cole Hartman was a tragedy. The 8-year-old boy, born with a genetic abnormality that causes intellectual and physical disabilities, ended up headfirst in a washing machine. He was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where doctors said he “would never recover normal neuro function and … could never awaken,” according to his medical chart. His family decided to take him off life support and donate his organs. Now, his death is the subject of an investigation by Los Angeles police and the district attorney’s office. It centers on an allegation by a coroner investigator that an anesthesiologist gave Cole a fatal dose of the opioid fentanyl to hasten his death and increase the likelihood his organs could be harvested. No charges have been filed, and the anesthesiologist’s lawyer says the allegation is “factually wrong and patently offensive.”

In the Name of Pride and Protest

The LA Pride festivities have long been a reflection of the LGBTQ community’s heartaches and victories. This year, the parade returned to its roots as a civil rights march. Unlike in 1970, it had a hashtag — #ResistMarch, against “gathering forces in government that intend take away our hard-won basic human rights” — and “Babadook” signs. It also remembered those killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting last year.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Thousands of people participated in the Resist March along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. Thousands of people participated in the Resist March along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This Was About Soccer, Right?

Fifteen-hundred miles away from Hollywood and West Hollywood, President Trump’s image made appearances on the streets of Mexico City too. The occasion: a clash between the U.S. and Mexican national soccer teams in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup. Of course, the game itself was all about the score, but Trump’s rhetoric concerning Mexicans brought a little something extra. Fittingly, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

-- A grim pattern has emerged in the attacks in Europe: missed chances to pinpoint terrorism suspects beforehand.

-- Being Sikh in Trump’s America: “You have to go out of your way to prove you’re not a threat.”

-- Women in their own words: Why we’re not working.

-- She was 13 when Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her. Forty years later, she wants a judge to drop the case against him.