Today: A Charged Atmosphere in D.C.

A Charged Atmosphere in D.C.

Tax overhaul, anyone? That was supposed to be the focus this week in Washington. But over the weekend, the talk was all about reports that a federal grand jury has approved its first indictment in the Russian election meddling investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. At the same time, President Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets about “phony Trump/Russia… ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist” and continued to accuse Democrats and Hillary Clinton of misdeeds. One sure thing amid all the speculation: Things will get uglier.

Canary in a Montana Coal Mine

No one disputes that the West’s newest and largest underground coal mine in Montana is in decline. The fight is: Why? The Trump administration says “regulation and red tape” are the reasons and that under its policies, “the war on American energy is over.” Environmental groups say the modern-day market has shown that renewable energy is where the future lies. Both sides are geared up for a momentous battle that could have implications for hard-rock mining, oil and gas, timber harvesting and irrigated agriculture.

How to Break Hollywood’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Club

You don’t have to read the studies to know Hollywood is male-dominated, but at least a couple of numbers bear repeating: Of the 100 top-grossing movies released last year, only five were directed by women, according to USC research, and men created 75% of the TV shows in the 2014-15 TV season. How much of that patriarchy has helped enable abuse in the industry? “From the very top, you have this imbalance,” said Cathy Schulman, an Oscar-winning film producer. “And that situation allows bias to creep in, and from bias you get prejudice, and from prejudice you get discrimination.”

Sacramento Speaks Out: #MeToo

The downfall of Harvey Weinstein has brought to light allegations of sexual harassment from virtually all corners of society in recent weeks. California’s state Capitol is no exception. More than 300 women have signed an open letter raising the alarm about sexism and harassment, and the stories that have emerged are harrowing. “Sexual bullies of both parties have always plagued politics,” columnist George Skelton writes. “But now, thankfully, more women are boldly speaking out.”

What Is the World Series Coming to?

Crazy. Epic. Juiced? There were a lot of words to describe Game 5 of the World Series, which lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes and had seven home runs, bringing the series total to a record 22 amid accusations that something was not right with the baseballs. The game had controversy too, and not just all those pitches that were called strikes: A lot of fans were upset Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel won’t be serving his suspension until next season for having directed a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in a previous game. In the end, the Astros won 13-12 in 10 innings on Sunday, and now take a 3-2 series lead into Tuesday’s Game 6 at Dodger Stadium.

-- Columnist Bill Plaschke says fright night came early for the Dodgers, who will be haunted by all their blown leads.

-- The Dodgers asked five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez to spend the rest of the postseason as a spectator rather than a participant in pregame workouts and meetings.

The Dodgers' Justin Turner is tagged out at third base on a failed sacrifice bunt from Kiké Hernandez in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the World Series.

-- The wildfires in Northern California have wiped out some pot farmers, who must rebuild without banks or insurance.

-- Priest sex abuse and Hollywood sexual harassment scandals: Columnist Steve Lopez looks at cultures of cover-up, cruelty and corruption.

-- In California the opioid crisis, though still bleak, has been less severe. Experts aren’t sure why.

-- Why Republicans could help send Dianne Feinstein back to Washington, even if they can't stand her.

-- Too many tourists: Crowding is a big headache at national parks and theme parks.

