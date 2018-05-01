Today: Steeled for More Uncertainty

When President Trump ordered tariffs on steel and aluminum in March, he made it clear they would be used as a tool to win concessions on trade. That may have been the first sign of the delays that would follow. Facing a deadline of Monday night, Trump decided to postpone imposing those tariffs on imports from the United States' three biggest suppliers of steel — Canada, Mexico and the European Union — for another month. It came after pleas and the threat of retaliation from Europe, as well as signs that America's next-door neighbors were moving closer to a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement. For the businesses involved, it only adds to the uncertainty.