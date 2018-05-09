Today: Out of the Deal

As he promised many times on the campaign trail, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and will reinstate an array of economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the 2015 accord. But the big question is: What comes next? Trump didn't offer specifics on how he would replace the deal or rein in Iran. For now, Tehran said it would stay in it and open negotiations with the remaining signatories about keeping the deal. Trump's decision was more severe than diplomats had expected; though it could isolate the U.S. from its largest European allies, who had implored Trump to work through the deal's flaws, Israel and Saudi Arabia were pleased. In Congress, the reaction split mostly along party lines. How it will affect oil prices and the economy at large remains to be seen.