Today: The ‘Dear Jong’ Letter

Walt Disney worked on the railroad briefly in 1916 as a teenager in the Midwest selling snacks, tobacco and periodicals. It's said he came up with the idea for a cartoon mouse while on a train ride from New York to California. So of course locomotives have always played a part at Disneyland. But some of Disney's old train cars have ended up in San Luis Obispo County, 250 miles from the theme park. Here's how they blow off steam at the Santa Margarita Ranch.