Today: Inside the Shelters for Young Migrants

When U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley showed up at a shelter for migrant children in Brownsville, Texas, unannounced, officials refused to let him in. Yesterday, reporters were allowed inside, as long as they abided by certain conditions. Among the things they saw: cots for an overflow of youths, some of whom had been separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, and presidential murals, including one of President Trump. Meanwhile, a former youth care worker at a similar facility in Tucson, Ariz., contends that his former workplace is understaffed and unequipped to deal with a surge in children experiencing trauma. Antar Davidson quit this week out of disillusionment because he says the shelter is becoming more “prison-like.” A shelter spokeswoman disputed his account.