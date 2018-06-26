Today: ‘Zero Tolerance’s’ Family Plan

As questions over reuniting migrant families remain, the Trump administration is taking a temporary step back from its “zero tolerance” policy: The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says his agents have stopped handing parents over for prosecution when they are caught crossing the border illegally with their children. The White House said that the government is starting to “run out of space” to house those apprehended — and that the military is building tent camps at two bases in Texas. One is to hold families with adults; the other, for children who arrive without a parent.