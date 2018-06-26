Today: ‘Zero Tolerance’s’ Family Plan

When it comes to apprehending families illegally crossing into the U.S., the Trump administration has made a significant, if only temporary, change.
‘Zero Tolerance’s’ Family Plan
As questions over reuniting migrant families remain, the Trump administration is taking a temporary step back from its “zero tolerance” policy: The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says his agents have stopped handing parents over for prosecution when they are caught crossing the border illegally with their children. The White House said that the government is starting to “run out of space” to house those apprehended — and that the military is building tent camps at two bases in Texas. One is to hold families with adults; the other, for children who arrive without a parent.
For Shame
Should Trump administration officials be able to eat in peace? The recent public shaming of three in restaurants has led to a debate about civility. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says it’s time to tell Trump officials “they are not welcome anymore, anywhere” in their everyday lives. Top leaders in her party have issued pleas for restraint. Meanwhile, President Trump is using the protests to portray his administration as a victim and falsely claimed that Waters had advocated for his supporters to be harmed. He also called her “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”
-- The president says trade wars are easy to win. Here’s why a trade war with China is different.
-- Trump claims credit for the strong labor market. Experts say he also should thank President Obama. (Best not to hold one’s breath for that.)
‘Long Beach Really Lost a Hero’
Long Beach first responders thought it was a routine fire call at an 11-story housing complex for seniors. Before long, Capt. Dave Rosa had been shot and killed. Another firefighter and a man who lives in the building were wounded. And as Rosa was being mourned, investigators took a 77-year-old complex resident into custody and booked him on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson.
And the Academy Membership Goes To …
Nine hundred twenty-eight film professionals from 59 countries. That’s how many invitations the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended this year, a record number as the Oscars organization strives for more diversity. (The full list is here.) If everyone accepts, the latest additions would mean the academy consists of 31% women (up 6 percentage points since 2015) and 16% people of color (double the number three years ago). So far, columnist Glenn Whipp says, the changes in recent years have yet to be reflected in who’s picking up Oscars.
-- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments on civility in public discourse.
-- Inside Pixar Pier, a reimagining of Paradise Pier at Disney’s California Adventure.
-- Voters will have a chance on the November ballot to repeal a new gas tax and vehicle fees. Polls show most want to get rid of the tax, which goes toward fixing roads and bridges.
-- After a father was fatally shot in his tent while camping with his young daughters in Malibu State Creek Park, L.A. County sheriff’s investigators are examining several unsolved earlier shootings.
-- A county official said Anthony Avalos, the 10-year-old Lancaster boy found mortally wounded at his home last week, had come out as gay in recent weeks.
-- The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the parents of a 13-year-old to proceed with a lawsuit against a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed their son as he walked on a sidewalk carrying a plastic pellet gun.
-- What to make of the “Westworld” finale on HBO? TV critic Lorraine Ali calls it a wild end to a disappointing season.
-- “Boundaries” writer-director Shana Feste found that making a movie based on some of the most intimate moments of one’s life is an ambitious undertaking, even more so if the cast includes your dog.
-- At this weekend’s BET festival, chaos seemed to be the order of the day, but the fans turned out anyway.
-- Richard Harrison of “Pawn Stars,” known as “the Old Man,” has died at age 77 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
As a youth, Peter Lorre became stage-struck and ran away from home at age 17. For a decade he played bit parts in amateur productions, but in 1931 he got his break, playing a killer in the German film “M.” That got him noticed by Hollywood — and led to even more roles as a villain. He was born on this date in 1904 and died at age 59.
-- The U.S. Supreme Court put off further rulings on partisan gerrymandering and religion versus same-sex weddings. The moves suggest the justices are essentially deadlocked on both issues for now.
-- A violent attack on a Roma encampment in forest lands in Ukraine has left a 23-year-old man dead and four others injured. It was the worst incident yet in a string of such attacks.
-- Newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged that his country would move past its economic and security problems with his leadership and sweeping new powers.
-- Citing tariffs tied to escalating tension between Trump and the European Union, Harley-Davidson says it is moving some production out of the U.S.
-- The future of Tesla may hinge on this gigantic tent. Yes, you read that right.
-- How to get an upgrade to the lap of luxury on your next flight.
-- At the World Cup, Mexico’s goal on Wednesday is to win its group, not just qualify for the next round.
-- The Dodgers acquired Matt Kemp primarily as a cost-cutting move. Now he’s in second place among outfielders in voting for National League All-Star team.
-- Making Trump officials miserable doesn’t accomplish anything. Vote them out if you want change.
-- Rousting homeless people from the sidewalks is the last thing L.A. should be spending resources on.
-- An Oregon family was told their son posed a threat as a potential school shooter. When they cooperated, it had unintended consequences. (Oregonian)
-- Sean Spicer, talk-show host? The former Trump White House press secretary is making a pilot. (Deadline Hollywood)
-- Reporter (and L.A. Times alum) Alana Semuels signed up to deliver packages for Amazon as part of its Flex program. She says it was a nightmare. (The Atlantic)
If you were in L.A.’s fashion district and you saw a woman in a blue ball gown followed by a pack of demons, two red devils wearing three-quarter-length gloves and a drag performer with a vacuum, do not adjust your glasses — or your meds. It was a surreal art parade organized by Rafa Esparza. For the occasion, he wore (what else?) a garland of barking mechanical puppies.
