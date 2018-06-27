Today: The Travel Ban and the Echoes of a 1944 Case

At a time when President Trump is engaged in a fight over the southern border, the Supreme Court’s conservative justices handed him a big victory in terms of his power to control who enters the U.S.: They upheld Trump’s travel ban 3.0, and in so doing, argued that his history of negative comments about Muslims had no relevance on the ban’s legality. The 5-4 ruling included a vigorous dissent from the liberal justices, as well as a point that both sides could agree upon: a condemnation of the 1944 decision in Korematsu vs. United States, which upheld the internment of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. Still, Karen Korematsu, whose father was at the center of that case, said her heart sank: “To me what the Supreme Court did was substitute one injustice for another.”