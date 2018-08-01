Today: Life on the Fireline

On the front lines of California’s wildfires, the conditions are hot and deadly. The mood is at times somber, in remembrance of the eight people confirmed to have lost their lives. The outlook is one of determination, to get the job done in what fire authorities are already calling one of the worst — and earliest — fire seasons in decades. But there’s also an acknowledgment that this is the new normal. Here’s an up-close look at what it’s like to be on the ground battling the fires — and a graphic that breaks down where the homes have been destroyed in Northern California’s Carr fire.