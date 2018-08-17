Today: Paying Respects to the Queen of Soul

Reshaping the liberal-leaning 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has long been a Republican goal. Yet as President Trump has appointed a slew of young, conservative judges to the nation’s appellate courts, the bench out West has been a different matter. The Senate has confirmed only one 9th Circuit judge since Trump took office, and seven openings remain. Now there are signs Trump could be setting his sights on those slots. A bruising battle with Democrats would be sure to follow.