Today: Wildfire and Fury

Before last week’s election, President Trump was talking up a storm in a series of red-state rallies. Since then, he’s gone mostly into silent mode: no-showing at World War I memorial events in France, opting not to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, canceling a trip to Colombia and dispatching Cabinet officials and aides to other events in his place. What’s going on? With Democrats taking control of the House and the likelihood of more indictments from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, sources say Trump has retreated into “a cocoon of bitterness and resentment.” One place the president has kept up his presence: Twitter, of course.