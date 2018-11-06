Advertisement

A quick list of The Times' endorsements in the November 6 election

By The Times Editorial Board
Nov 06, 2018 | 3:10 AM
People cast their ballots for the midterm elections at the early voting center at the University of California Irvine campus in Irvine, Calif. on Oct. 30. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday is the last day to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. Voting will take place at polling stations around Los Angeles County, and ballots may be mailed in as well — but they must be postmarked no later than Tuesday to be counted.

Los Angeles County voters can look up their polling locations by visiting https://www.lavote.net/locator. Residents of other counties can check https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/.

Election-day rides on Metro buses and trains are free; ride-sharing services have also announced plans to cut their fares on trips to and from polling places. Parking restrictions will be relaxed within a block of each polling place in the city of L.A. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are advised to go early in case of long lines, although the rules permit anyone already in line when the polls close to cast their ballots and complete the process.

Full analysis and explanation of the Times’ recommendations are available online at https://www.latimes.com/endorsements. The Times endorses in many but not all contests, so most voters will see additional races besides those listed in the recommendations below.

CONGRESS

U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein

STATE OFFICES

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant governor: Ed Hernandez

Secretary of state: Alex Padilla

Controller: Betty Yee

Treasurer: Fiona Ma

Attorney general: Xavier Becerra

Insurance commissioner: Steve Poizner

Superintendent of public instruction: Tony Thurmond

APPELLATE COURTS

Supreme Court justices: Yes

Court of Appeal justices: Yes

STATE MEASURES

Proposition 1 ($4-billion bond for housing programs): Yes

Proposition 2 (Mental Health Services Act funding for housing): Yes

Proposition 3: ($8.877-billion water bond): No

Proposition 4 ($1.5-billion children’s hospital bond): Yes

Proposition 5 (Property tax break portability): No

Proposition 6 (Gas and vehicle tax repeal): No

Proposition 7 (Permanent daylight saving time): Yes

Proposition 8 (Revenue caps at dialysis clinics): No

Proposition 10 (End restrictions on rent control): Yes

Proposition 11 (Ambulance and emergency worker paid breaks): Yes

Proposition 12 (Standards for animal cage sizes): Yes

LOS ANGELES CITY MEASURES

Measure B (Study municipal bank): No

Measure E (Align election dates): Yes

Measure EE (Align election dates): Yes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff: Jim McDonnell

Assessor: Jeffrey Prang

LOS ANGELES COUNTY MEASURE

Measure W (Storm water capture): Yes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Office No. 4: Alfred A. Coletta

Office No. 16: Sydne Jane Michel

Office No. 60: Holly L. Hancock

Office No. 113: Michael P. Ribons

