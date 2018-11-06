A quick list of The Times' endorsements in the November 6 election

Election-day rides on Metro buses and trains are free; ride-sharing services have also announced plans to cut their fares on trips to and from polling places. Parking restrictions will be relaxed within a block of each polling place in the city of L.A. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are advised to go early in case of long lines, although the rules permit anyone already in line when the polls close to cast their ballots and complete the process.