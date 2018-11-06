A quick list of The Times' endorsements in the November 6 election

Tuesday is the last day to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. Voting will take place at polling stations around Los Angeles County, and ballots may be mailed in as well — but they must be postmarked no later than Tuesday to be counted.
Los Angeles County voters can look up their polling locations by visiting https://www.lavote.net/locator. Residents of other counties can check https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/.
Election-day rides on Metro buses and trains are free; ride-sharing services have also announced plans to cut their fares on trips to and from polling places. Parking restrictions will be relaxed within a block of each polling place in the city of L.A. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are advised to go early in case of long lines, although the rules permit anyone already in line when the polls close to cast their ballots and complete the process.
Full analysis and explanation of the Times’ recommendations are available online at https://www.latimes.com/endorsements. The Times endorses in many but not all contests, so most voters will see additional races besides those listed in the recommendations below.