This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

California politicians took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Thursday's U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling on President Trump's travel ban.

Sen. Kamala Harris pushed Thursday to guarantee access to legal counsel for people who are detained upon entering the U.S.

Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.

You can find our January news feed archive here .

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast