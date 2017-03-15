California issues warning on vehicle rules to President Trump and automakers

Gov. Jerry Brown lashed out at the Trump administration and automakers on Wednesday after the president began rolling back federal regulations on fuel efficiency.

Brown called the decision "an unconscionable gift to polluters" in a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

"If Washington continues down this road, California will take the necessary actions to preserve current standards and protect the health of our people and the stability of our climate," he wrote.

California leaders are already moving to defend the regulations in court.

Brown sent another letter to the leaders of major automaker associations, saying their push to loosen rules "breaks your promise to the American people."

"Advances in fuel efficiency technology have worked for everyone," he wrote. "They have saved Americans money at the pump, cut oil consumption, reduced air pollution and helped fight climate change."

State regulators plan to reaffirm the state's commitment to increased vehicle mileage standards later this month. California has unique authority under the Clean Air Act to set its own, tougher standards, but that autonomy could face increased pressure from car manufacturers and Trump's anti-regulatory administration.

Federal law allows other states to emulate California's standards, and several of them are also planning to oppose the Trump administration's efforts.

"We won’t hesitate to stand up for the right of our states to adopt stricter pollution standards that provide critical protections to the health of our residents and our environmental resources," said New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman in a statement.