Former USC medical school dean no longer seeing patients, university says
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

  • Lawmakers are working into the evening to consider a sweeping plan that would extend the state's cap-and-trade climate change program. Here's our guide to the high-stakes vote. We'll be tracking the debate and final votes.
  • An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).

California Legislature

They do not feel as though the sky is falling and Southern California will burst into flames if we don't pass this bill.

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore), on what her constituents say about the bill to extend California's cap-and-trade program.

