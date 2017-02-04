This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Hundreds of protesters urged Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight to not support a repeal of Obamacare , one of several similar protests across the state in recent weeks.
- The federal Clean Air Act could be the focus of a major fight between President Trump's administration and California.
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fired back at Trump on Thursday , suggesting the two men should trade jobs after Trump panned Schwarzenegger's TV ratings.
Hundreds of people showed up for a town hall with California's Rep. Tom McClintock, and things got intense
|Julie Westfall
The scene inside and outside Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting on Saturday morning was at times raucous, and the California congressman ultimately was escorted out by police, according to multiple reports.
KQED's Katie Orr reported that the 200 seats for the town hall set up by the Republican in Roseville, Calif. were filled, and hundreds more people remained outside.
McClintock is one of many members who have been encountering protests at their district offices or town hall meetings since President Trump took office just over two weeks ago. Most protesters have been asking members to fight the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Trump's cabinet nominees and Trump's temporary entry ban on immigrants from certain countries and all refugees.
The discussion grew raucous at times, according to Orr and other reports, and the many people left outside the venue shouted to be let in or for McClintock to come outside.
Afterward, McClintock was escorted away from the building by police.
Before the meeting, McClintock told The Times' Sarah Wire he was expecting a big crowd.
"There’s obviously a great deal of political ferment and I suspect we’ll see a much higher percentage of left leaning people at this one than we have in the past because the times are different, but I’m kind of curious to hear what they have to say,” McClintock said.
He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
California Politics Podcast: Democrats scramble to keep up with Trump's early actions
|John Myers
For a city where the calendar nicely lays out a series of events each new year — a state budget proposal, a big speech by the governor — Sacramento has been frantic in 2017, constantly reacting to President Trump.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we look at the recent protests over Trump's executive order on refugees and foreign citizens. And we discuss the road ahead for immigration bills from state Senate Democrats, three of which cleared their first statehouse hurdles this week.
We also take a quick look at the 2018 race for governor, with new campaign finance reports filed and all of the major candidates scrambling to react to events in Washington.
I'm joined by Los Angeles Times political writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.
No surprise: Way more Californians dislike Trump's immigration orders
|Phil Willon
Two-thirds of Californians disapprove of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days, according to a new Survey Monkey poll.
Opposition to the order is much stronger in left-leaning California than in the rest of the nation.
Overall, 47% of those polled nationwide said they approved of Trump’s order, and 51% disapproved. Opinion was split along partisan lines, with nearly 9 out of 10 Republicans supporting the ban and almost an identical number of Democrats and independents disapproving of the policy.
When asked to assess Trump’s nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 59% of Californians who took part in the poll said they disapproved of the choice, and 37% approved.
That also deviated from opinion nationwide, with 53% approving of Trump’s choice and 42% disapproving.
This state lawmaker wants to stop California cities from taxing Netflix customers, at least for now
|Liam Dillon
Multiple California cities began exploring whether to tax consumers for watching Netflix and other streaming video services last year, and now a Los Angeles lawmaker wants to ban the idea.
Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, a Democrat, has introduced Assembly Bill 252, which would prohibit cities from implementing so-called “Netflix taxes.” Pasadena and other cities have been weighing whether to extend existing taxes on cable-television subscribers to those who used video-streaming services.
Cities had argued such taxes make sense as revenue sources, especially as more and more residents are cutting off their cable television subscriptions in favor of video streaming.
Ridley-Thomas’ bill, which he’s calling the Stream Act, would prohibit such taxes until 2023, enough time to allow the video-streaming industry to grow and understand its effects on local government revenues, the legislator said.
“The Stream Act takes an important step toward allowing streaming services to continue untaxed until stakeholders better evaluate the most appropriate levels of regulation,” Ridley-Thomas said in a statement.
Why California lawmakers have yet to figure out Airbnb
|Liam Dillon
Battles over Airbnb and other short-term rentals are ongoing in city halls across California. But despite their efforts, state lawmakers have failed to pass legislation either to crack down on short-term rentals or make it easier for the industry to operate.
The reason: Neither Airbnb nor their opponents, chiefly those in the labor movement, have been able to out-muscle each other politically nor have legislators figured out how to address sticky tax issues between cities and the state.
Hundreds of protesters at Rep. Steve Knight's office ask him not to repeal Obamacare
|Javier Panzar
Kathy DeChellis, a 64-year-old retired school teacher, stood in the hallway outside Republican Rep. Steve Knight's district office in Santa Clarita and recalled the last time she went to a political protest.
It was 1971, when she was a college student at the University of San Francisco and marched around Golden Gate Park to protest the Vietnam War.
DeChellis joined a crowd made up of retirees, young organizers and parents with toddlers who showed up at one of Knight's three district offices to hand-deliver letters urging the Palmdale Republican not to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. The protests were among several that have popped up in recent days outside the district offices of members of Congress throughout the state.
"I decided it was time to get off my retired rear-end and do something," DeChellis said. "We ought to take a lesson from the tea party; organize from the grass roots and get loud."
Buzz Morgan, a 63-year-old from Newhall who owns a business selling chemical pumps for the oil and gas industry, chimed in: "I want Medicare to be there when I get to 65."
The protesters formed a line that snaked out of Knight's second-floor suite, along a hallway, down a staircase and out the door of the office park building.
The local Democratic club that organized the event said 173 people signed in with them at the Santa Clarita event. A spokesman for Knight said that altogether 300 people came to his three offices on Wednesday.
Protesters handed in their letters one by one and aired their grievances to Knight's staffers while two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies watched from across the room. Some demanded that funding for Planned Parenthood be maintained. One woman carrying two kids walked away in tears after describing her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Chad Kampbell, an organizer from the local group Democratic Alliance for Action, said their group took a page from a guide that has been making the rounds online among progressives called "Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda." He said the group wanted to be respectful but disruptive.
After an hour and a half of delivering letters, pleasantries were exchanged. Organizers wrote a thank-you note to Knight's staffers, one of whom, Lisa Moulton, thanked the organizers for coming and being respectful.
Daniel Outlaw, a spokesman for Knight, said staffers are logging the messages they received so protesters' concerns and comments can be shared with the congressman.
The Clean Air Act could be another front in the battle between California and President Trump
|Evan Halper and Chris Megerian
California leaders have taken great pride in the state's environmental regulations, from tighter rules for vehicle emissions to new targets for renewable energy.
But although much of California's agenda is rooted in state law, it also relies on permission from the federal government. The state has regularly sought and obtained waivers to the Clean Air Act that allow officials here to create regulations that are tougher than federal standards.
President Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, who is poised to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, wouldn't commit to continuing that tradition.
The result could be a messy and drawn-out battle between Sacramento and Washington.
Schwarzenegger offers to swap jobs with Trump 'so people can finally sleep comfortable'
|Seema Mehta
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took his strongest swipe yet at President Donald Trump on Thursday after his fellow Republican said people should pray for Schwarzenegger because of the low ratings on “Celebrity Apprentice."
After Trump made the comments at the National Prayer Breakfast , a visibly frustrated Schwarzenegger tweeted a video in which he offered to switch jobs with Trump.
"You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortable again. Hmm?" Schwarzenegger said.
Schwarzenegger, who replaced Trump as the host of the reality show, has long made clear that was he no fan of Trump. He voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the California primary even after Kasich had dropped out and it was clear Trump would be the GOP nominee.
But until Thursday, he has criticized Trump by objecting to his policies, appointees or statements, such as the implementation of the temporary immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations, Trump's statements questioning the impartiality of a Mexican American judge and Trump's selection of Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
When Trump first criticized Schwarzenegger about the show's ratings in January, the former governor responded by wishing him luck as president, hoping Trump would work as hard for all Americans as he did for his ratings, and by reading part of Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address that began, "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies."
Meanwhile, The Times' Libby Hill explores whether the ratings on the current version of "Celebrity Apprentice" are really bad .
This California lawmaker wants to limit use of those coupons people use for high-cost drugs
|Melanie Mason
Drug companies often offer coupons or vouchers to take the sting out of certain medications' high price tags. But one Democratic lawmaker says such offers actually contribute to high healthcare costs — and is proposing legislation to limit their use.
Assemblyman Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) has introduced a measure that would prohibit the use of coupons for medications when there are cheaper drug options available.
"Coupons may appear to help the consumer by reducing or eliminating their out-of-pocket costs but, in fact, are too often simply a marketing tool to drive patients to higher priced drugs that may not be a more effective treatment option for them, and eventually will result in an increase to their health care premiums," Wood, who chairs the Assembly health committee, said in a statement.
Healthcare experts have warned that such coupons , while reducing consumer co-pays, lead to greater use of pricey drugs, increasing the cost to insurance plans and leading to higher premiums.
The bill, AB 265, is just the latest example of how high drug prices continue to be a hot-button issue in the Capitol. The chair of the Senate health panel, state Sen. Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina), is reviving his drug-pricing transparency measure, SB 17, after a similar bill was shelved last year.
The Central Valley has felt like California's 'stepchild.' Now it's at the heart of the effort to save Obamacare
|Melanie Mason
The crowd of hundreds was ready to march, winding a circuitous route from a Bakersfield park to the nearby district office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to rally in support of the Affordable Care Act . But before they hoisted their signs and joined in healthcare-themed chants, there was a quick geographic roll call.
“How many of you are from Bakersfield?” asked the emcee. About half the attendees cheered. The rest had come from farther-flung homes: Long Beach, Sacramento, Riverside. They had traveled via chartered bus, largely with labor unions or grass-roots liberal groups, to the heart of the California effort to save Obamacare.
A potent mix of politics and policy has drawn the Central Valley into the center of the debate around the future of the Affordable Care Act. It is the region in the state most transformed by the landmark healthcare law. It is also a rare Republican enclave in California, represented in Congress by members of the majority party that will determine the law’s fate — including McCarthy, who, as House majority leader, commands a top post in the GOP.
The spotlight on the region has captured the attention of California’s leading Democrats . The week before the rally, a gaggle of Democratic state legislators — mostly representing Bay Area and Los Angeles-area districts — convened in Bakersfield for a hearing on the potential effects of an Obamacare repeal. Other top party officials — from Gov. Jerry Brown to Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones — have pointedly made note of the region’s healthcare landscape in recent missives.
California's members of Congress deride Trump idea to cut UC-Berkeley funding after violent protest
|Sarah D. Wire
Several members of California's congressional delegation derided a tweet from President Trump on Thursday morning that seemed to be a threat to cut federal funding to UC Berkeley because of a violent protest.
A speech by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos at the university was canceled Wednesday after protests against his appearance became violent.
"If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?" Trump tweeted.
California's members, including one Republican, quickly defended the flagship campus of the UC system, which receives billions of dollars from the federal government for things like research, student aid and healthcare programs.
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), whose district includes the university, said in a statement that she was disappointed the protest turned violent, but cutting funding to a major U.S. university isn't a valid response to protest.
"Berkeley has a proud history of dissent and students were fully within their rights to protest peacefully. However, I am disappointed by the unacceptable acts of violence last night which were counterproductive and dangerous," she said. “President Donald Trump cannot bully our university into silence. Simply put, President Trump’s empty threat to cut funding from UC Berkeley is an abuse of power."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who represents nearby San Francisco, defended UC Berkeley as well.
"Berkeley is the center of the free speech movement. I think that the protesters have a right to free speech as well. If there is an infiltration of the crowd by those that are less than peaceful, that should be addressed," she said.
Fullerton Rep. Ed Royce was the first Republican in the delegation to address the president's tweet, saying the university shouldn't be punished because a protest became violent.
“Cal students on work-study or scholarships shouldn’t be punished for the actions of a select few, and I’ll push back against any move to do so. UC Berkeley was right to embrace a free exchange of ideas," Royce said. "Those who destroyed campus property or committed acts of violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
This California member of Congress wants to keep presidents from spending federal money on family businesses
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) wants to prevent candidates and elected officials from spending campaign or federal funds on family business.
The package of bills is a response to the millions of dollars President Trump's campaign spent at businesses he owned, such as campaign events at his Florida resort or on copies of his own book . The bills will be filed this morning.
One bill would prohibit federal candidates from spending campaign money at businesses they or a family member owns.
Another would also prohibit the president, vice president and Cabinet members from spending federal cash on businesses they or a family member owns, and prohibit members of Congress from using their office funds on businesses owned or controlled by members or their immediate families.
"The public should have confidence that public servants are representing the people and not getting rich off the people," Ruiz said.
Ruiz is also filing legislation to require candidates for president, vice president or any Cabinet position to make their last three years of tax returns public.
Several similar bills have been filed since President Trump became the first president in decades to refuse to release his tax returns.
California's teacher pension fund lowers its investment predictions, sending a bigger invoice to state lawmakers
|John Myers
Leaders of California's pension fund for teachers lowered their official investment expectations on Wednesday, a shift that will raise costs for both state taxpayers and many teachers.
Directors of the California State Teachers Retirement Fund, CalSTRS, took action to cut the investment assumption by half a percentage point by the summer of 2018. The decision follows a similar move by the state's largest pension fund, CalPERS, to lower its investment projection last December .
Board members, faced with a widening gap between investment returns and expectations, said they took action to lessen the likelihood that existing retirement promises made to teachers won't be kept.
"I fear that waiting may put us, the fund, in a more precarious situation," board member Joy Higa said during a public meeting in San Diego.
CalSTRS had previously assumed a 7.5% rate of return on its $196-billion portfolio. That rate will now be cut in two stages — first to 7.25%, then to a more conservative 7% assumption in 2018.
The teachers' pension fund, unlike CalPERS, historically has had very little power to cut rates, given it needed legislation to increase pension costs covered by state government. But a 2014 pension overhaul championed by Gov. Jerry Brown gave CalSTRS additional leeway in making adjustments to shore up the pension fund's long-term viability.
An analysis by CalSTRS staff concludes the rate change will increase the contribution by taxpayers, through the state budget, by $153 million in the coming fiscal year. The contributions paid by many teachers will also rise under the new investment assumption, and the 2014 overhaul legislation also raises annual payments made by local school districts .
California Supreme Court once more delays voter proposition meant to speed up executions
|Jazmine Ulloa
The California Supreme Court on Wednesday once more delayed the implementation of a voter-approved measure that seeks to speed up the state's death penalty system, as it considers a pending lawsuit challenging the measure's provisions.
Proposition 66, which voters approved in November , aims to hasten executions by designating trial courts to hear petitions challenging death row convictions, limiting successive petitions and expanding the pool of lawyers who could take on death penalty appeals.
But it was challenged in state's highest court by former state Atty. Gen. John Van de Kamp and lawyer Ron Briggs before election officials even called the results.
Their petition says the initiative infringes on offenders' rights and violates the separation of powers doctrine, impairing courts from exercising their constitutional functions. Named as defendants are Gov. Jerry Brown, former Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Alex Padilla and the Judicial Council, which is the policymaking body for California's courts.
Asian American politicians accuse Trump of turning the nation into a 'cauldron of intolerance'
|Phil Willon
California Treasurer John Chiang and Controller Betty Yee and 26 other Asian American politicians in California and around the nation have sent a letter to President Trump asking him to rescind his executive order banning citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
The letter on Wednesday accused Trump of unconstitutionally targeting Muslims and said his order perverted “this nation’s melting pot into a boiling cauldron of intolerance, hate, and division.”
The letter noted that Asian Americans have been targeted with similar policies in America's past, including the Chinese Exclusion Act in the 1880s, which was the nation’s first major law excluding specific immigrants from the county. During World War II, Japanese Americans were sent to internment camps.
“Your 2,800-word executive order drips with cruel irony as it turns away refugees trying to escape the same Islamic terrorism and violence that you naively claim will be repelled from our shores if we only embrace your bigoted and cowardly directive,” the letter stated.
Chiang, who is running for California governor, and Yee are among many California Democrats who have spoken out against Trump's order since he issued it on Friday.
California's Rep. Scott Peters asks for a report on how Trump's entry ban was written and implemented
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) is asking for a full accounting of who was consulted in the drafting of President Trump's ban on travel and immigration to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Peters and 70 House Democrats have asked for a report from the Government Accountability Office detailing what input was solicited from federal agencies before the order was issued, how the Department of Homeland Security was told to enforce it, and what kind of legal analysis was done before the order was signed by Trump on Friday afternoon. The report would also include communications about the administration, all of which could be used when the order is challenged in court, Peters said.
The order, which prohibits travelers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days, threw airports into chaos over the weekend. Big protests sprouted up at airports as hundreds of people were detained in U.S. airports or suddenly prevented from getting onto planes headed to the U.S. The order also indefinitely blocks refugees from Syria and blocks refugees from all other countries for 120 days.
“Executive orders that immediately affect millions of families and the economic and security interests of the United States should be vetted by agency experts and counsel, not White House political staff," Peters said. "If the true intent ... was to make our nation more secure, his own national security officials would have known how to enforce the order before it was signed.”
Seventeen California Democrats signed the letter.
The Government Accountability Office is the largest congressional support agency. It conducts nonpartisan investigations and audits of government spending, programs and policies at the request of individual members of Congress. It usually agrees to such requests.
Also related to the travel ban this week, Rep. Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana) is filing legislation on Thursday to create a national fund to pay for attorneys for refugees and green card holders caught up by the executive order. The administration has signaled that the ban could last longer, and Correa said he doesn't believe it will be lifted after 90 days.
He said he believes the current vetting of refugees and visa holders is sufficient, but if the president is worried some people are slipping through the cracks, then they deserve due process.
"It's very simple, let's get to the bottom of this," Correa said. "Let's really look at the case and if this person is really a threat or not."
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa warns that Trump's policies could be dire for California
|Phil Willon
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa on Wednesday warned that the Trump administration’s vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act and renegotiate the North American Free Trade agreement could devastate millions of Californians and plunge the state into recession.
The former Los Angeles mayor also took shots at President Trump’s immigration policies, including his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting he was trying to divide the country for his own political gain.
“We embrace our Latino heritage as every bit a part of our American heritage,” Villaraigosa said. “Because blind-eye bigots don’t know what we know. Latinos stepping up to take leadership is not a threat to American values. It is an emphatic embrace of the American values of reveling in our diversity and welcoming our newcomers.”
Villaraigosa made his remarks during an address to the California Latino Economic Institute, a newly formed organization that aims to address the economic challenges facing the state's Latinos. The institute was created by business and Latino legislative leaders
Most of Villaraigosa’s speech hewed toward the central themes of his campaign — improving public schools and good paying jobs to the millions of Californians who have been “left behind” during the economic recovery, especially in places such as the Central Valley and Inland Empire.
His speech was somewhat light on specific policy changes he would implement as governor, but he did called for easing regulations under the California Environmental Quality Act and reducing the cost of higher education, including making community colleges tuition free for Californians who cannot afford to attend.
At the event, held at the Sutter Club in Sacramento, political consultant Michael Madrid said Latinos in the state have been disproportionately affected by some of the most pressing issues in California: including housing affordability, subpar public schools and disappearing middle-class jobs.
But Latinos have largely been unrepresented in the state and local governments that decide public policy on those issues, Madrid said.
Villaraigosa launched his campaign for governor in November. Other Democrats in the race include Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state superintendent of public instruction Delaine Eastin.
How much do California's targeted House Republicans have in the bank?
|Javier Panzar
The 2018 midterm House races are not for another 642 days, but that hasn't stopped Democrats from circulating a list of the Republican-held seats they hope to capture , including seven in California.
New federal finance reports out this week reveal where those targeted candidates' piggy banks stand as the new election cycle begins. Some are in strong shape, while others have to rebuild their war chests after costly campaigns in 2016.
- In CA-25, Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) is starting off with $37,192 in his war chest.
- In CA-21, Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) has $49,172 in the bank.
- In CA-48, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) has $237,775.
- In CA-10, Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) reports having a sizeable $326,702 on hand.
- In CA-49, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) had $329,152 in the tank.
- In CA-45, Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) reported $393,070 in the bank.
- In CA-39, Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) has a robust $2.7 million at his disposal.
Though Knight has a tiny piggy bank, he got off to a slow start last cycle and still held on to his seat despite a well-financed opponent. And he has time to build his funds back up: No Democrat has emerged yet to challenge him in 2018.
Valadao doesn't have much cash on hand, but he proved to be a strong fundraiser and he has easily defeated his last three challengers by double-digit margins.
Issa had $3.7 million in his campaign piggy bank at this point two years ago. But after a bitter and expensive reelection campaign , his reserves are down to $329,152.
Rohrabacher, who some insiders think may retire , does not have as much cash as Scott Baugh, former chair of the Republican Party of Orange County, who is waiting to step in should Rohrabacher bow out. Baugh has $548,428 in the bank.
The National Republican Congressional Committee has not released a list of targeted Democrats, but its press releases offer a hint at whom it is looking at.
"Last night on CNN, Nancy Pelosi argued that sanctuary cities make us safer. Do her California colleagues Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal, Raul Ruiz, & Scott Peters agree?"
Elk Grove congressman Bera had $132,911 on hand while Carbajal, a freshman House member from Santa Barbara, had $52,292.
San Diego congressman Peters and Ruiz, who represents Palm Desert, had more than $1 million each.
Rep. Jim Costa asks Trump to let 12-year-old caught in immigration ban join her family in California
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) appealed to President Trump on the House floor Wednesday to reconsider his new immigration ban, which is preventing a 12-year-old girl from joining her family in Costa's district.
Ahmed Ali, a U.S. citizen and resident of Los Banos, had been working with immigration officials for years to bring his daughter, Eman, to California. The pair were flying from Yemen to the U.S. when Eman was prevented from boarding a plane during a layover at a Djibouti airport because of her visa.
"President Trump’s executive order is preventing this legal process from taking place, and is putting Eman and her father in harm’s way while they wait in Djibouti," Costa said. "In the past 48 hours, the Trump administration has been defending the executive order, saying it is not a travel ban or a ban on refugees. So I would like to ask the president, how is the executive order not a ban on refugees and on individuals who have been approved to enter the United States? And how is keeping a 12-year-old girl out of the United States making Americans safer?"