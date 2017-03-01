This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he intends to open a satellite attorney general's office in Washington, D.C. , as he prepares to fight the Trump administration.
- The results from California's latest cap-and-trade auction are in, and revenue from the sale of pollution credits was weak.
- A bill that would set up a state-funded legal aid system for immigrants will be amended by its author to allow those with criminal records to apply for assistance.
Former President George W. Bush at the Reagan Library: Recent remarks not meant to criticize Trump
|Seema Mehta
Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday pushed back at the notion that his recent remarks about the media were criticisms of President Trump.
“I’m asked the question, ‘Do I believe in free press?’ and the answer is absolutely I believe in free press … because the press holds people to account,” he said. “Power is very addictive and it's corrosive if it becomes central to your life, and therefore there needs to be an independent group of people who hold you to account. And so I answered that question, and of course the headlines were, ‘Bush criticizes Trump.’ And so therefore I needed to say, ‘There should be a free and independent press, but it ought to be accurate.’”
Bush made the remarks at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley during an hourlong question-and-answer session promoting “Portraits of Courage," his new book that features his paintings of veterans.
While doing interviews about the book in recent days, he raised eyebrows with comments about the media, immigrants and allegations of Russian interference in the November presidential election that were widely viewed as criticisms of the new president.
The California Legislature's top four leaders accepted $60,000 in gifts last year
|Patrick McGreevy
The California Legislature’s four top leaders accepted $60,000 in gifts last year, including sports tickets, expensive meals, golf games and travel to foreign countries, according the annual reports they were required to file Wednesday.
Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) accepted 60 gifts worth $24,381, the largest amount of the four lawmakers, including travel expenses to Morocco, El Salvador, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Gov. Jerry Brown received $4,500 in gifts last year, including tickets to a basketball game and a trip to Yale
|Patrick McGreevy
Gov. Jerry Brown accepted 27 gifts worth about $4,500 last year, including dinners and travel expenses, a cellphone, bottles of wine and a ticket to a basketball game from the Sacramento Kings, according to his annual filing of an economic interest form.
The amount is down significantly from 2015, when Brown accepted gifts valued at $22,136, including money from the California State Protocol Foundation to attend a climate change conference in Paris.
Who will lead state Senate Republicans after term-limited Bakersfield Sen. Jean Fuller?
|Patrick McGreevy
Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller of Bakersfield has begun talking to colleagues about eventually stepping down and passing the torch to another member given that she is termed out of office next year, but so far nobody has publicly agreed to take over the job, officials say.
An attempt by the 13-member Senate Republican Caucus to discuss a possible transition Tuesday was interrupted by a fire alarm drill, so the subject was put off at least until the next weekly caucus meeting, March 7.
“[Fuller] has been calling all of us to say, 'Hey, are you interested?'” Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) said. “The question is, who is willing to take it and when do we do it?”
Revenue from state cap-and-trade auction still weak
|Chris Megerian
California's cap-and-trade program limped through another weak auction of pollution permits last month, according to results provided by state regulators Wednesday.
Demand for the permits, which are required to release greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, has fluctuated over the last year amid questions about the program's long-term viability.
A state appeals court is expected to rule soon on whether cap and trade represents an unconstitutional tax, and lawmakers are debating whether they should ensure the program continues past 2020.
Final details on the latest auction have not been released, but the summary of results posted Wednesday indicates that revenue probably will be only about $8 million. Less than 20% of the permits offered through the auction were claimed.
That's a drop from the two previous auctions, which saw higher demand, and roughly equivalent to the May 2016 auction.
Under new bill, all people facing deportation in California would be eligible to apply for legal services
|Jazmine Ulloa
A state senator plans to amend a bill that would create a legal defense program for immigrants, making all people facing deportation in California eligible to apply for services regardless of criminal background.
Immigrant advocates and legal aid agencies have lauded the compromise, which they said would counter anti-immigrant rhetoric from the Trump administration associating illegal immigration with violent crime.
But it remains to be seen how moderate Democrats and Republicans, who have argued against using taxpayer funds to defend dangerous offenders, will accept the move.
California lawmaker wants to tax painkillers to fund addiction treatment
|Melanie Mason
As concerns mount over prescription drug abuse, a California legislator wants to impose a tax on addictive opioid medications and use the funds to expand prevention and rehabilitation services.
Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) has introduced a bill that would impose a 1-cent-per-milligram surcharge on prescription opioids sold in California. The tax would be imposed on wholesalers who import the medication into the state, not at the point of sale, and it would require a two-thirds approval vote in the Legislature.
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to set up a Washington office
|Patrick McGreevy
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he is setting up an office in Washington, an unusual move for a state attorney general. Opening the new office is reflective of the fact that much of his attention will be devoted to Trump administration actions that might conflict with California policies, Becerra said.
Becerra, who has already filed three amicus briefings in lawsuits challenging Trump immigration orders, said the office will help him collaborate with members of California's congressional delegation on policies that affect the Golden State.
“Decisions that are going to affect California are going to be played out in Washington, D.C., and I think it’s important for my office to have a presence here,” Becerra said.