This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- In the race for L.A.'s Congressional District 34, 75% of the money raised has gone to five candidates.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislators went to Concord Thursday to tout their transportation package, which they unveiled Wednesday at the state Capitol.
- Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León amended his "sanctuary state" bill Thursday morning to allow law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials about the release of violent felons.
Is George Takei really planning a run for Congress against Rep. Devin Nunes?
|Seema Mehta
No, Mr. Sulu is not running for Congress.
Star Trek actor and civil-rights advocate George Takei on Friday posted a link on social media to an article that said he planned to challenge Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the head of the House Intelligence Committee who has been in the news recently due to his handling of the investigation of Russia’s interference in the presidential election.
Most media outlets, including The Times, were skeptical because of the timing — today is April Fool’s Day.
And on Saturday, Takei admitted that it was a gag, but he used the attention to promote the candidacy of Jon Ossoff, who is running for Congress in a special election in Georgia later this month.
A political run by Takei would not have been entirely surprising — the state has a history of electing actors to office (think Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger).
And Takei has run for elected office before. He unsuccessfully ran for Los Angeles City Council in 1973. He is also an outspoken Democrat who is a vocal critic of President Trump. The Los Angeles resident has also regularly spoken out about the Russia investigation that Nunes is overseeing.