When Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti flew to Wisconsin for a Democratic Party gathering in the presidential swing state last month, he went well-rehearsed for questions about his career plans.

A Milwaukee news anchor asked him, predictably, whether a big-city mayor might capture the White House.

“No mayor’s been president since Grover Cleveland,” Garcetti responded, casting doubt on his insistence back home that he spends no time thinking about such things.

As Garcetti prepares to be sworn in Saturday for his second term as mayor, speculation about whether he might soon run for governor or U.S. Senate has given way to a new question: Could he be seriously considering a campaign for president?

The election of President Trump has scrambled the political calculus for many would-be White House contenders in 2020. As far-fetched as a Garcetti candidacy might sound to those who have followed his career at City Hall, it’s the mayor himself who has stoked the chatter about his prospects, not least with his jaunt to Wisconsin.

“I think all the rules are off,” Garcetti, 46, told the Milwaukee television station. “No African American could be president until one was. No reality star could be president until one is.”