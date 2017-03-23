20 candidates in L.A.'s congressional race spoke at a forum Wednesday. Here's how they described themselves in one word

All but four of the 24 candidates running for Congress in L.A.'s 34th Congressional District showed up at a forum in Eagle Rock on Wednesday night.

With a nearly full roster on stage, moderator Elex Michaelson got through an impressive three full policy questions with the candidates.

But the final question injected a bit of fun and called for some creativity from the candidates, many of whom struggled to keep to the one-minute time limit all night.

Here's how each candidate described themselves in one word:

Robert Ahn: Independent

Vanessa Aramayo: Effective

Maria Cabildo: Relentless

Alejandra Campoverdi: Empathy

Arturo Carmona: Bold

Wendy Carrillo: Unapologetic

Yolie Flores: Integrity

Melissa "Sharkie" Garza: Mysterious

Jimmy Gomez: Accessible

Sara Hernandez: Solutions-oriented

Steven Mac: Selfless service

Angela McArdle: Strong

Kenneth Mejia: Revolution

Sandra Mendoza: Relentless

Raymond Meza: Neighbor

William "Rodriguez" Morrison: Transparency

Armando Sotomayor: Compassion

Richard Sullivan: Congressman

Tracy Van Houten: Badass

Tenaya Wallace: Engage

For more coverage from the forum, follow this thread. You can watch the forum in its entirety here.

FOR THE RECORD:

7:12 p.m. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated there were 21 candidates at the forum.