Congressional races

20 candidates in L.A.'s congressional race spoke at a forum Wednesday. Here's how they described themselves in one word

Christine Mai-Duc
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

All but four of the 24 candidates running for Congress in L.A.'s 34th Congressional District showed up at a forum in Eagle Rock on Wednesday night.

With a nearly full roster on stage, moderator Elex Michaelson got through an impressive three full policy questions with the candidates.

But the final question injected a bit of fun and called for some creativity from the candidates, many of whom struggled to keep to the one-minute time limit all night.

Here's how each candidate described themselves in one word:

  • Robert Ahn: Independent
  • Vanessa Aramayo: Effective
  • Maria Cabildo: Relentless
  • Alejandra Campoverdi: Empathy
  • Arturo Carmona: Bold
  • Wendy Carrillo: Unapologetic
  • Yolie Flores: Integrity
  • Melissa "Sharkie" Garza: Mysterious
  • Jimmy Gomez: Accessible
  • Sara Hernandez: Solutions-oriented
  • Steven Mac: Selfless service
  • Angela McArdle: Strong
  • Kenneth Mejia: Revolution
  • Sandra Mendoza: Relentless
  • Raymond Meza: Neighbor
  • William "Rodriguez" Morrison: Transparency
  • Armando Sotomayor: Compassion
  • Richard Sullivan: Congressman
  • Tracy Van Houten: Badass
  • Tenaya Wallace: Engage

For more coverage from the forum, follow this thread. You can watch the forum in its entirety here.

FOR THE RECORD: 

7:12 p.m. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated there were 21 candidates at the forum.

Latest updates

