- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
20 candidates in L.A.'s congressional race spoke at a forum Wednesday. Here's how they described themselves in one word
All but four of the 24 candidates running for Congress in L.A.'s 34th Congressional District showed up at a forum in Eagle Rock on Wednesday night.
With a nearly full roster on stage, moderator Elex Michaelson got through an impressive three full policy questions with the candidates.
But the final question injected a bit of fun and called for some creativity from the candidates, many of whom struggled to keep to the one-minute time limit all night.
Here's how each candidate described themselves in one word:
- Robert Ahn: Independent
- Vanessa Aramayo: Effective
- Maria Cabildo: Relentless
- Alejandra Campoverdi: Empathy
- Arturo Carmona: Bold
- Wendy Carrillo: Unapologetic
- Yolie Flores: Integrity
- Melissa "Sharkie" Garza: Mysterious
- Jimmy Gomez: Accessible
- Sara Hernandez: Solutions-oriented
- Steven Mac: Selfless service
- Angela McArdle: Strong
- Kenneth Mejia: Revolution
- Sandra Mendoza: Relentless
- Raymond Meza: Neighbor
- William "Rodriguez" Morrison: Transparency
- Armando Sotomayor: Compassion
- Richard Sullivan: Congressman
- Tracy Van Houten: Badass
- Tenaya Wallace: Engage
