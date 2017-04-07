With counting almost complete, turnout in L.A.'s congressional primary is at about 13%

The ballot counting continues in L.A.'s congressional race, but county election officials released updated vote tallies Friday.

So far, a total of 40,913 ballots have been counted, putting the unofficial turnout just north of 13.4%.

There are still about 2,300 provisional and mail ballots that haven't been processed, officials said. If all of those are verified and counted, turnout would still hover at about 14%.

Voters in the election were split about evenly between those who cast ballots at the polls and those that who voted by mail.

In the latest totals, Democrats Jimmy Gomez and Robert Lee Ahn still have sizable leads over the rest of the field but their vote shares diminished slightly. Maria Cabildo picked up roughly 1,500 votes in the latest update, while Gomez and Ahn each gained roughly 2,500 and 2,000 votes each, respectively.

Gomez and Ahn will advance to a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat.