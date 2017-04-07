This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
With counting almost complete, turnout in L.A.'s congressional primary is at about 13%
|Christine Mai-Duc
The ballot counting continues in L.A.'s congressional race, but county election officials released updated vote tallies Friday.
So far, a total of 40,913 ballots have been counted, putting the unofficial turnout just north of 13.4%.
There are still about 2,300 provisional and mail ballots that haven't been processed, officials said. If all of those are verified and counted, turnout would still hover at about 14%.
Voters in the election were split about evenly between those who cast ballots at the polls and those that who voted by mail.
In the latest totals, Democrats Jimmy Gomez and Robert Lee Ahn still have sizable leads over the rest of the field but their vote shares diminished slightly. Maria Cabildo picked up roughly 1,500 votes in the latest update, while Gomez and Ahn each gained roughly 2,500 and 2,000 votes each, respectively.
Gomez and Ahn will advance to a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat.
The next round of updated totals will be reported next Tuesday. You can view the latest results here.