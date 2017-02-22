Activists plan vigils and 'search parties' Thursday near the homes of California's Republican members of Congress

After weeks of protests outside the offices of Republican members of Congress failed to persuade them to hold town halls meetings, activists are planning "search parties" and candlelight vigils outside the homes of seven California representatives Thursday evening.

The rallies, largely centered around immigration and healthcare concerns, will focus on the homes of Reps. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock), Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) and Steve Knight (R-Lancaster). Activists also plan to demonstrate outside the office of Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) at noon.

Members of Congress are back in their districts for the week, and more than a dozen Democrats scheduled town halls while they are home. So far, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) is the only one of California's 14 Republican members to hold a town hall this week. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) met with protesters outside his office .

Members of several Service Employees International Union chapters and the California-based Courage Campaign are participating in Thursday's events along with other activists.

“With Congress poised to take action on issues that literally have life-and-death consequences — including access to affordable healthcare and the protection of undocumented Americans from unjust detention and family destruction — it is frankly pathetic that California Republicans are too afraid to meet with their constituents and discuss their concerns,” Eddie Kurtz, executive director of the Courage Campaign, said in a statement. “If our democratically elected representatives don’t have the guts to stand face to face with their constituents and explain their decisions — then they shouldn’t be voting to destroy our access to affordable healthcare or launch a war against against our immigrant communities.”