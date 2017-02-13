This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Legislature's independent analysts urged lawmakers on Monday to exert more influence over the state's cap-and-trade program designed to combat climate change.
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that President Trump should fire National Security Advisor Michael Flynn .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Snide valentines from constituents delivered to California congresswoman: 'Roses are red. Our District is Blue.'
|Sarah D. Wire
Constituents in Rep. Mimi Walters district and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district are hoping a few snide "love" notes might help open the door to a meeting with the members.
Children delivered hundreds of valentines and cookies to Walters' office after school Monday as part of an event organized by a group calling itself the 45th Congressional District of California Constituents.
Some of the valentines remind the members that they can be replaced and include rhymes like, "Roses are red. Our District is Blue. We demand a town hall but a new rep will do."
“Any food brought to our Irvine office will be donated to Orange County residents in need,” Walters' spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said when asked for a response.
It's just one of the unusual ways activists are trying to get their message across to Republicans in the California delegation.
Protests and demonstrations have taken place at members offices for the last three weeks , with much of the most vocal attention focused on the seven Republicans who represent districts Hillary Clinton won, including Walters; and Rohrabacher's districts.
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is planning a similar event at Rohrabacher's Huntington Beach office on Tuesday, where protesters will hold valentine-themed signs.