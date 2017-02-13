Snide valentines from constituents delivered to California congresswoman: 'Roses are red. Our District is Blue.'

Constituents in Rep. Mimi Walters district and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district are hoping a few snide "love" notes might help open the door to a meeting with the members.

Children delivered hundreds of valentines and cookies to Walters' office after school Monday as part of an event organized by a group calling itself the 45th Congressional District of California Constituents.

Some of the valentines remind the members that they can be replaced and include rhymes like, "Roses are red. Our District is Blue. We demand a town hall but a new rep will do."

“Any food brought to our Irvine office will be donated to Orange County residents in need,” Walters' spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said when asked for a response.

It's just one of the unusual ways activists are trying to get their message across to Republicans in the California delegation.

Protests and demonstrations have taken place at members offices for the last three weeks , with much of the most vocal attention focused on the seven Republicans who represent districts Hillary Clinton won, including Walters; and Rohrabacher's districts.