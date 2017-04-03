Actress Sharon Stone defends Rep. Maxine Waters in spoken word video

Actress and activist Sharon Stone spoke about Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) and her willingness to challenge the Trump administration in a new video released on Monday.

Waters, who has represented the 43rd Congressional District since 1991, has taken particular aim at President Trump since he took office in January, including repeatedly calling for him to be impeached.

The video, a mashup of Walters' photos and videos with Stone speaking over the footage, is a response to Fox News host Bill O'Reilly saying last week that he was distracted by Waters' hair while she was giving a speech about patriotism under Trump. He compared her hair to that of the late musician James Brown. O'Reilly apologized after an outcry.

Waters responded on MSNBC, saying she was not intimidated by O'Reilly and won't let the comment distract her from her concerns about the administration.