This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's voting age in all elections would be 17 under a proposal introduced Tuesday in the state Assembly.
- The state's climate change goals are out of reach without a major boost in the density of urban housing .
- Gun purchases in California would be limited to one per month under legislation introduced in the state Senate.
Our February archived news feed is here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast .
Asked if Arnold Schwarzenegger might run for Senate, the former governor's spokesman doesn't say no
|Phil Willon
Former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t ruled out trying to get back into government, stoking speculation about whether he may challenge Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018.
His spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said Schwarzenegger is focused on championing redistricting reform across the nation , just as he did in California. But, as first reported by Politico , he is “keeping all his options open” about jumping back into politics, Ketchell said.
When asked if Schwarzenegger was considering a run for Senate, Ketchell didn’t say yes and he didn’t say no.
“What he cares about right now is how we can pass redistricting reform in other states,” Ketchell said Thursday afternoon. “That’s his main focus now.”
“We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish that," he added in an interview with Politico.
Schwarzenegger has become one of President Trump’s greatest celebrity foils in recent months, primarily in the form of sporadic spats between the two on Twitter. On Saturday, Trump took another shot at Schwarzenegger after he left “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” the NBC reality show on which Trump once starred .
The two have been publically at odds for a while. In October, Schwarzenegger announced that he would not vote for Trump in the presidential election.