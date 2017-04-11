Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez scores endorsements from six primary opponents in L.A. race for Congress

Six of the Democratic candidates who ran against Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) in the crowded primary for the 34th Congressional District are now backing him.

Alejandra Campoverdi, Yolie Flores, Sara Hernandez, Raymond Meza, Tracy Van Houten and Tenaya Wallace, all Democrats, endorsed Gomez just a week after he advanced to the June 6 runoff for the seat.

In the latest tally, the combined vote total in the primary for all six candidates was a little over 6,300 votes.

In a statement released by Gomez's campaign, Hernandez, a former aide to L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar, called Gomez a "tested advocate" who would stand up to Donald Trump, and labor organizer Raymond Meza said they shared a "commitment to fight for all workers."

Also Tuesday, Democracy for America, a political action committee that had previously endorsed Wendy Carrillo in the primary, threw its support behind Gomez, saying the choice "was an easy one" between Gomez and former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Ahn, also a Democrat.