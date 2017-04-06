At crime victims' rally, Gov. Jerry Brown calls for public safety that focuses on rehabilitating offenders

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.

Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election

Few voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the 34th Congressional District race, with many precincts reporting low turnout

The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Read our March archives here.