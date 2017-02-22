At Rep. Tony Cárdenas' town hall, Democrats worry about what President Trump may do

They arrived with soggy jackets, hats and umbrellas.

The topic was supposed to be the Affordable Care Act. But many who attended Democratic Rep. Tony Cárdenas’ town hall meeting Tuesday night in a crammed auditorium at the Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies came with a question: What can we — as Democrats — do to help you?

“Show up and vote,” said Cárdenas, who represents a slice of the staunchly liberal San Fernando Valley. (Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in this district by nearly 60 percentage points in the fall election.)



“Sign people up, get people involved,” he said.



At times the meeting had the feel of a therapy session for Democrats, wondering aloud how to function under a Trump administration.

“Where is the anger among Democrats?” asked one man. “I want to see more anger.”



Cárdenas, standing at a lectern on an elevated stage, offered a stern look and nodded in agreement as rain could be heard splattering on the roof above.

The complaints included Republicans’ efforts to repeal Obamacare and Trump’s new immigration mandates.



“Trust me, I’m pissed. I’m upset,” Cárdenas said. “But we have to act constructively. We have to be responsible.”

Last month, Trump signed executive orders directing the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the removal of people in the U.S. illegally who have criminal convictions.

In addition to speeding up the deportation of convicts, Trump’s orders also call for quick removal of people in the country illegally who are charged with crimes and waiting for adjudication.

And in recent days, a handful of people who have received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nationwide.



Cárdenas said that for him, the issue is personal. His parents were immigrants from Mexico who lived in the San Fernando Valley for decades, raising 11 children, he said. Today, his district is nearly 70% Latino.

“I’m going to fight for you,” he said. “I’m going to fight for the people who are my immigrant father.”



When a young man, a DACA recipient, asked him, via Twitter, if he’ll be safe in the weeks ahead, Cárdenas seemed at a loss.



“I pray that [Trump] doesn’t go after you,” he said.