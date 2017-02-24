At Republican state convention, conservative radio host and former Trump critic Hugh Hewitt accentuates the positive

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who called on Donald Trump to step aside as the Republican presidential nominee late in the campaign, spent much of his speech praising the president's policies and appointees that he agrees with.

Speaking at a dinner banquet on the first night of the California Republican Party's convention, Hewitt had high praise for Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, saying, "The best three things about the Trump administration are named Gorsuch, Gorsuch, Gorsuch."

Hewitt also focused on Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, saying he gave a speech upon arriving in Washington that "would make everyone in this room stand up and cheer." He praised the president's stated goal to slash federal regulations.

But Hewitt also acknowledged where he — and even top national party leaders — disagree with Trump.

He described Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan as Trump's "most important allies," but said they are "from different parties."

"We have two parties in this room," Hewitt continued, referencing the rift Trump has created among California Republicans, "and the question is whether those two parties are going to work together for the next four years."

The radio host also pointed out some differences he had with some of Trump's policies. He said he believes any immigrant in the country illegally "who wants to just stay and work" and has not broken any other laws should be allowed to stay, a statement in contrast with the Trump administration's latest signals that deportation efforts could be dramatically expanded.

"I would never send a kid home under" Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Hewitt added, referring to the Obama-era program that shields from deportation some young people who were brought illegally into the country as children.

If immigrants in the U.S. illegally want to vote, however, they should leave the country and apply to enter legally, Hewitt said.