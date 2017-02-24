Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra tells Democrats in Atlanta that California will continue battling Trump's policies

Taking the national stage as a leading foe of President Trump's policies, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday told a meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Atlanta that his state is fighting federal efforts to roll back protections for immigrants and the environment.

The large audience at the DNC's winter meeting cheered as Becerra verbally attacked Trump, using a baseball metaphor to say the Republican president will strike out if he continues to try to undermine important policies of the states.

"Sooner or later the imposters strike out," Becerra said. "When you play fast and loose with the Constitution and you call for a Muslim ban, the umpire calls you out."

Becerra also accused Trump of hypocrisy for his own business practices.

"How can a guy who put his name on products manufactured abroad claim to be the one who is going to bring back jobs to America?" Becerra asked. "How do you allow a guy who let Putin into our elections be the safe-keeper of our nuclear codes."

Becerra was a keynote speaker at the committee's winter meeting, which includes an election of new leadership on Saturday.

As California's top attorney, Becerra has joined with attorneys general in other states to file three amicus briefs supporting court cases that challenge Trump's travel ban, including a lawsuit that led to it being put on hold.

Becerra, who was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown, has been thrust into the national limelight in part because California is the state with the largest number of immigrants in the country illegally and has been the destination of many refugees from countries targeted by the president's stalled ban.

The state has policies that provide immigrants with drivers' licenses, college financial aid and legal assistance to fight deportations. Becerra and others are concerned that Trump will challenge such policies.

The attorney general said California has "seen this movie before" when former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson pushed Proposition 187, which would have denied access to government services to immigrants in the country illegally.

Becerra noted the measure was struck down by the courts and today no Republican holds a statewide office in California.

"In California, Pete Wilson and the Republican Party struck out," Becerra said. "And California has no intention of being fooled by another imposter. California is not looking back. If there is a state in America that is leaning forward, it's California."

Becerra said immigrants should be welcomed as long as they contribute to the country.

"In America its not where you hail from, it's how hard you work," Becerra said. "You can be from Indiana or India, Kansas or Kenya, Michigan or Mexico. What counts is, are you a hitter for America."

The attorney general said he is prepared to fight to keep Obamacare coverage for Californians and to protect other policies.

"In California, we are going to defend every action we have taken to improve the air our children breathe and the water they drink," he said. "We will fight for everyone in California regardless of their status."