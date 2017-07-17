Bipartisan coalition stands together for news conference after vote to extend California's cap-and-trade program

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.

An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).

