- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
- In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
Break away from the USA? The effort to cleave California faces its own split
Mark Z. Barabak
If there’s one thing Jed Wheeler and Marcus Ruiz Evans agree on, it’s that things in California need to change.
The state sends too much money to Washington, they say, and is both politically and culturally out of step with a country that lacks its openness and vitality.
They sharply disagree, though, on the matter of how and precisely when California should seek a divorce from the other 49 states.
Evans is pushing a ballot measure that would put the question of secession before voters in 2018, believing the time has never been so ripe to form a breakaway nation. Wheeler is working to create a pro-secession political party, looking a dozen or more years down the road when its candidates hold office, and fears that a premature vote would undermine the effort.
In short, the effort to cleave California faces a crackup of its own.