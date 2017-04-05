Brown administration proposes merging medical and recreational pot rules and licensing

Gov. Jerry Brown's administration has proposed a plan for merging regulations for medical and recreational marijuana ahead of licensing the growing and selling of the latter next year.

The new rules proposed by the administration include eliminating both state-issued medical-marijuana identification cards and the requirement that pot goes through a third-party distributor, and the rules use a Proposition 64 licensing structure for both recreational and medicinal cannabis.

The proposition passed by California voters in November will also be the guide for who will be issued a state license and therefore who is required to undergo background checks.

The state Department of Consumer Affairs proposes that a license holder be someone with at least 20% ownership in a business, or any person with the power to affect management decisions.

The proposal drew initial support from Ruben Honig, executive director of the Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force.

"We are closely reviewing the proposal, but applaud the State for proposing much-needed reconciliations between medical and recreational laws,” Honig said in a statement. “L.A.'s cannabis industry is one of the world's largest and we must have a system that's clear, streamlined and allows businesses and patients to thrive."