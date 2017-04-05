This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
Brown administration proposes merging medical and recreational pot rules and licensing
|Patrick McGreevy
Gov. Jerry Brown's administration has proposed a plan for merging regulations for medical and recreational marijuana ahead of licensing the growing and selling of the latter next year.
The new rules proposed by the administration include eliminating both state-issued medical-marijuana identification cards and the requirement that pot goes through a third-party distributor, and the rules use a Proposition 64 licensing structure for both recreational and medicinal cannabis.
The proposition passed by California voters in November will also be the guide for who will be issued a state license and therefore who is required to undergo background checks.
The state Department of Consumer Affairs proposes that a license holder be someone with at least 20% ownership in a business, or any person with the power to affect management decisions.
The proposal drew initial support from Ruben Honig, executive director of the Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force.
"We are closely reviewing the proposal, but applaud the State for proposing much-needed reconciliations between medical and recreational laws,” Honig said in a statement. “L.A.'s cannabis industry is one of the world's largest and we must have a system that's clear, streamlined and allows businesses and patients to thrive."