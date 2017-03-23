Vehicle rules, 'super pollutants' on the agenda for California regulators

California's powerful Air Resources Board began a marathon two-day meeting here on Thursday as regulators prepared new steps to curb climate change and vehicle emissions.

The board is expected on Thursday to approve a new strategy for reducing short-lived climate pollutants, which include methane from cow manure at dairies and exhaust from diesel engines. The pollutants are considered particularly harmful to the atmosphere, and the state hopes to set a standard that other governments can follow around the world.

“We’re the first in the world to do this," said state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), who authored the legislation requiring regulators to create the new strategy. “I’m very proud of this.”

On Friday, the board is scheduled to consider rules for vehicle emissions. While California plans to push forward with the regulations, President Trump has begun the process of rolling them back in Washington.

The state has the unique authority to set tougher rules than federal standards, and its decision could preface legal battles between California and the Trump administration.