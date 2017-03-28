Gov. Jerry Brown, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blast President Trump on climate change

Gov. Jerry Brown joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday to criticize President Trump's pending announcement to roll back climate regulations and insist that their states will push forward anyway.

“Dismantling the Clean Power Plan and other critical climate programs is profoundly misguided and shockingly ignores basic science," they said in a joint statement. "With this move, the Administration will endanger public health, our environment and our economic prosperity."

Brown and Cuomo represent the two largest states with the most ambitious goals for fighting global warming, and they've already set equivalent targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They're also pushing to generate half of all their electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

"With or without Washington, we will work with our partners throughout the world to aggressively fight climate change and protect our future," Brown and Cuomo said.