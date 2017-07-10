California Assembly deadlocks over bill to allow shorter sentences in some gun crimes

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) received permission to take the measure up on another day if she can muster the votes.

The California Assembly deadlocked Monday over a bill that would allow judges to not impose sentence enhancements of 10 or more years in cases where firearms were used in committing a felony.

With some Democrats joining a Republican bloc in opposition, the vote was 32-32, but Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) received permission to take the measure up on another day if she can muster the votes.

Weber said the current mandate for such penalty enhancements means judges cannot use discretion in deciding whether cases warrant a longer time behind bars.

“[Judges] are prohibited from considering the facts of the case and whether a penalty would serve the interests of justice,” Weber said, adding that the law disproportionately hurts people of color.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena).

Republican lawmakers including Assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale said the legislation, SB 620, would make the state less safe.

“This sends a message that those who unlawfully use firearms to inflict harm should be shown lenience,” Lackey said during the floor debate.