Green projects face scrutiny as California lawmakers debate cap and trade

A worker removes old coolants from outdated refrigerators at a Compton warehouse, part of California's fight against global warming.

Since Gov. Jerry Brown asked lawmakers to extend California's cap-and-trade program, a broad cross-section of state policies on climate change are coming under the microscope.

One of the most controversial issues is carbon offsets, which are environmentally friendly projects that polluters can financially support to meet requirements to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Offsets have long been opposed by environmental justice advocates, who view them as an escape hatch for companies to avoid directly reducing their own emissions. But now that the advocates have gained political strength in the Capitol, they might be able to limit the program during this year's debate.

A legislative hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on Brown's effort to expand cap and trade, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions.

The governor hopes to preserve revenue that's generated when the state auctions the permits because some of the money is being used to finance the bullet train from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

State officials announced Tuesday that $3.4 billion has been appropriated by lawmakers in recent years, with $1.2 billion distributed so far.

In addition to bullet train construction, the money has supported more efficient irrigation on farms and cleaner train locomotives.