This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he intends to open a satellite attorney general's office in Washington, D.C. , as he prepares to fight the Trump administration.
- The results from California's latest cap-and-trade auction are in, and revenue from the sale of pollution credits was weak.
- A bill that would set up a state-funded legal aid system for immigrants will be amended by its author to allow those with criminal records to apply for assistance.
California Rep. Judy Chu goes on a Capitol Hill scavenger hunt for the House Republicans' plan to replace Obamacare
|Sarah D. Wire
A draft of House Republicans' proposed health care legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act is apparently available for House Republicans to view in a secure, undisclosed location somewhere in the Capitol, and a few California Democrats had a bit of fun Thursday looking for it.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.), a critic of the House plan, started the search , and Democrats jumped to join in, including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).