Living near freeways makes people sick. L.A. keeps building next to them anyway
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.



California in Congress
Reporting from Washington

California Rep. Judy Chu goes on a Capitol Hill scavenger hunt for the House Republicans' plan to replace Obamacare

Sarah D. Wire

A draft of House Republicans' proposed health care legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act is apparently available for House Republicans to view in a secure, undisclosed location somewhere in the Capitol, and a few California Democrats had a bit of fun Thursday looking for it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.), a critic of the House plan, started the search , and Democrats jumped to join in, including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

