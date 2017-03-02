California Rep. Judy Chu goes on a Capitol Hill scavenger hunt for the House Republicans' plan to replace Obamacare

A draft of House Republicans' proposed health care legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act is apparently available for House Republicans to view in a secure, undisclosed location somewhere in the Capitol, and a few California Democrats had a bit of fun Thursday looking for it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.), a critic of the House plan, started the search , and Democrats jumped to join in, including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).