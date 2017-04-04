California farming groups band together to oppose gas tax increase to repair roads

A coalition of two dozen agricultural industry groups has announced its opposition to proposed gas tax and vehicle fee increases to pay for road repairs, saying the additional costs will be a burden on struggling farming operations without greatly expanding the capacity of roads to transport goods.

The letter to legislators is on behalf of groups including the Western Growers’ Assn., California Cattlemen’s Assn., California Fresh Fruit Assn., the Assn. of California Egg Farmers and the California Farm Bureau Federation.

“The proposed taxes in SB 1 will dramatically increase transportation costs for farmers, ranchers, food processors and agricultural suppliers,” the letter said.

It said new vehicle fees will also add to the cost of operating trucks, and the new costs are on top of expenses incurred in dealing with more regulation of the industry.

“By dramatically increasing costs to manage our farms, transport inputs and transport our commodities to market, SB 1 will reduce returns on agricultural commodities entering the marketplace,” the groups wrote. “Unlike the diesel and gasoline tax, increased input costs cannot be passed to consumers by farmers and ranchers and as such must be absorbed with no added value.”