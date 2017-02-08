California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joins amicus brief in second lawsuit challenging Trump's travel ban

For the second time this week, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday joined counterparts in 16 other states in filing a friend-of-the-court brief challenging President Trump’s travel ban as unconstitutional, this time intervening in a Virginia case.

The lawsuit filed by three Yemeni holders of U.S. visas alleges that when they flew into Washington Dulles International Airport, they were improperly handcuffed and detained and then sent on an airplane to Ethiopia.

The complaint alleges that plaintiffs Tareq Aqel, Mohammed Aziz and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz were forced to sign papers that they neither read nor understood and consequently were coerced into surrendering their visas.

“There is nothing in our Constitution or laws that grants anyone, including the President of the United States, the power to disregard the Bill of Rights,” Becerra said in a statement Wednesday. “By detaining people who had a lawful right to be here from entering the United States, denying them legal counsel and cancelling their visas simply because of their religion or national origin, the Trump Administration exceeded its authority and violated the Constitution.”

He said the state Department of Justice is working in California to initiate similar cases.

The latest filing comes just days after Becerra joined other states in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to support Washington state’s lawsuit alleging the travel ban is unconstitutional.