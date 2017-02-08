This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
- A bill that would provide immigration law resources to public defenders was advanced by an Assembly committee Tuesday .
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
You can find our January news feed archive here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joins amicus brief in second lawsuit challenging Trump's travel ban
|Patrick McGreevy
For the second time this week, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday joined counterparts in 16 other states in filing a friend-of-the-court brief challenging President Trump’s travel ban as unconstitutional, this time intervening in a Virginia case.
The lawsuit filed by three Yemeni holders of U.S. visas alleges that when they flew into Washington Dulles International Airport, they were improperly handcuffed and detained and then sent on an airplane to Ethiopia.
The complaint alleges that plaintiffs Tareq Aqel, Mohammed Aziz and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz were forced to sign papers that they neither read nor understood and consequently were coerced into surrendering their visas.
“There is nothing in our Constitution or laws that grants anyone, including the President of the United States, the power to disregard the Bill of Rights,” Becerra said in a statement Wednesday. “By detaining people who had a lawful right to be here from entering the United States, denying them legal counsel and cancelling their visas simply because of their religion or national origin, the Trump Administration exceeded its authority and violated the Constitution.”
He said the state Department of Justice is working in California to initiate similar cases.
The latest filing comes just days after Becerra joined other states in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to support Washington state’s lawsuit alleging the travel ban is unconstitutional.