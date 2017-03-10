California is sick of being a presidential campaign afterthought. Here's one lawmaker's fix

Poor California.

So big. So beautiful. So frustrated.

Every four years, as smaller, less cutting-edge states are lavished with love and attention from presidential candidates, California is all but ignored, like one of those kids, nose to the glass, smudging up a candy store window.

Sure, White House hopefuls parachute into the state on a not-infrequent basis. They breeze through Pacific Heights or Bel-Air, gathering checks they quickly spirit off to spend elsewhere. Sometimes they’ll throw in a photo opportunity or chat up a local reporter on the ride between the airport and a fundraising stop.

Yes, damage from the drought/recent flooding/mudslide/earthquake is a terrible thing. And, gee whiz, look at what they’re up to these days in Silicon Valley!

Then it’s "so long" until time for the next cash infusion, which has started some folks in Sacramento to grousing.

Again.