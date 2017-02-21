California lawmakers say new state agency rules do little to guarantee family visits for jail inmates

The inmate visitation area at the North Facility of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic

Almost five months since Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a plan that would have required all county jails in California to allow inmates to visit with their families in person, new state regulations released last week will allow the number of facilities that don't offer the option to increase.

At a joint legislative oversight hearing on Tuesday, public safety subcommittee members scrutinized the new rules, suggesting they went against the governor's directive and the state's rehabilitation goals. Allowing more jails to maintain their ban on personal visits, lawmakers said, places a financial burden on inmates and can tear families apart.

“A quarter of our counties will have no in-person visitation is basically what we are saying," Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) said. “It is difficult to digest the fact that we would have facilities that have space, and yet refuse to have in-person visitation.”

Over the last five years, an increasing number of jails and prisons across California and nationwide have moved to offer Skype-like video visitation through phone and computer screens. But some jails have used the video systems to all replace on-site visits that have traditionally occurred face to face through a glass window.

Sheriffs say the move reduces costs, cuts back on contraband trafficking and increases public safety. Prison advocates and lawyers counter there is no evidence that attests to those benefits.

In rejecting last year's legislation , Brown said the bill imposed a strict mandate on counties to provide in-person visitation that he could not support. But he directed the Board of State and Community Corrections to develop regulations that local agencies would have to follow to ensure personal visits would not be banned.

It released the rules last week, saying they balanced the need to provide access for families with the need to control costs for local law enforcement agencies.

"The board simply landed at the best compromise landing spot that it could," Kathleen Howard, the board's executive director, said at Tuesday's hearing.

But subcommittee members said the number of counties with at least one institution that provides video-only visitation has increased from 11 to 14. Another nine jails under construction don't have any space for face-to-face visits.

Some lawmakers considered the possibility of withholding state funding from the building projects that had not broken ground — six facilities — until local officials could guarantee they would have places where inmates would be able to see their families.