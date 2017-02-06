This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Hundreds of protesters urged Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight to not support a repeal of Obamacare , one of several similar protests across the state in recent weeks.
- The federal Clean Air Act could be the focus of a major fight between President Trump's administration and California.
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fired back at Trump on Thursday , suggesting the two men should trade jobs after Trump panned Schwarzenegger's TV ratings.
You can find our January news feed archive here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California political leaders say the state is far from being 'out of control' — it's ahead on economic progress
|Jazmine Ulloa
Responding to President Donald Trump's threat to withhold federal funding from California, state congressional leaders on Monday touted the state's economic progress and job growth, saying any blow to California would have repercussions nationwide.
“If this is what Donald Trump thinks is ‘out of control,’ I’d suggest other states should be more like us," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement. “California has the most manufacturing jobs in the nation. Our state grows a quarter of the nation’s food. Our minimum wage increase has not only helped our poorest workers, it has boosted the economy while unemployment continues to drop."
Senate leader Kevin de León said the state was creating jobs faster than any state in the nation and paid more annually in federal taxes than it gets back.
“President Trump’s threat to weaponize federal funding is not only unconstitutional but emblematic of the cruelty he seeks to impose on our most vulnerable communities," De León said in a statement. "Taking such irresponsible action would hurt our senior citizens, children, farmers, and veterans -- these are not political games, these are real lives the President is targeting."