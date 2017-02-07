Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

You can find our January news feed archive here .

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

California Legislature

California legislators meet with their lawyer: former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°